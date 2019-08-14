Ujjain: Thieves burgle Hanuman temple, make away with cash

Ujjain: Few miscreants targeted Mayapati Hanuman Temple located at Samajik Nyay Parisar on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to the reports, they burgled the temple, broke the lock of donation box and took away cash, leaving the coins behind.

Based on CCTV footage, the police told that a man was seen trespassing the main gate of the temple by breaking the locks.

Priest Yash Rai informed Dewasgate police about the theft. They revealed that similar incident happed in January too, when the thieves made away with all the money from donation box and threw them at an isolated place near the temple.

The police registered an FIR against unknown miscreant. However the police are not sure about the number of the thieves but have started investigation in the matter.