Ujjain: Thief held, chain worth Rs 54,000 recovered

Ujjain: A miscreant was arrested by the cops of government railway police GRP on Thursday, for committing thefts in Jaipur-Chennai Express.

According to the police, thief Dilip (30) alias Deepak son of Radhyshyam Bheel was arrested by Ratlam GRP, who accepted to commit thefts in Ujjain region also.

GRP Ujjain police brought him at Ujjain and interrogated him. The accused admitted to commit many thefts in the region.

The police also recovered a chain worth Rs 54,000 from him which he stole in June this year from a passenger Santosh Bajaj of Maharashtra. The police produced Deepak in the court from where he was sent to jail by the court.