Ujjain: There should be no problem in the acquisition of private or government land in the construction of roads, says Divisional Commissioner

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma on Monday reviewed the construction work of roads being constructed by NH in all the districts of the division.

The commissioner said that there should be no problem in the acquisition of private or government land in the construction of roads.

The officers of the department should provide complete information about the land acquisition to the collector so that there is no difficulty in getting compensation.

The commissioner said that the compensation for land acquisition should be shared on priority and after distribution of compensation the road construction work should be started.

The commissioner directed that the officials of NH should inform the concerned collector about which land they are taking. If there is a dispute over the land, the SDMs will hear all objections. He instructed to complete the patchwork of Agar Road immediately and the necessary repair work should also be started immediately in Kandal Bridge located in Agar.

In the meeting, NH officials said that NH is working on 3,600 km of roads in the division.

The road to Ratlam has been included in nine packages. 244-kilometer long road is being built there, which costs 8,200 crores. A work order of Rs 2,700 crore has been issued. The compensation for land acquisition is 660 crores, out of which 406 crores have been given to the concerned landowners.

Apart from this, officials said that a project of 307 km of roads has also been approved, including Garont-Ujjain-Jhalawar. Four bridges worth 32 crores have been sanctioned separately. There are 13 villages on the Ujjain-Dewas road where diversion is to take place. Besides, 914 hectares of land will also be required. Apart from this, 63 km of road is to be constructed in Khategaon, which costs Rs 842 crore.

A project of Ujjain-Badnagar-Badnawar road has been made, which costs 1554 crores. The compensation of the land is to be distributed 400 crores. According to the plan prepared this year, the award of land will be passed as soon as possible so that the road projects can be started immediately.

Officials said that the work of Biaora-Dewas road is nearing completion.

The PIU officials said that they are working on four projects. Land award is to be passed in 27 villages of Sitamau tehsil, awards have been passed in 18 villages. An award amount of 141.77 crore has been given in Express Way, 58 crore is remaining, which will be given soon.

A 72-kilometer road is to be constructed in Jawra. Tenders of Ujjain-Dewas road are also installed. Three villages of Dewas are in the bypass, in which the award is to be passed. As soon as the award is passed, the construction work of the road will start. Apart from this, 11 villages are to be formed. Construction work of the road will start in three days after publication. It was told that the connectivity of Ujjain-Garontha Road will be up to Delhi. Agar-Mandsaur road will also be started.