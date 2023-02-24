Ujjain: Teenage girl missing for 14 months found entering into wedlock

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage girl, who was abducted 14 months back from Ujarkheda, was found taking ‘Saat Phere’ at a community marriage convention in Hanumangarhi. The police picked-up the groom along with the girl. Both will be produced before the court and further action will be taken after the statements are recorded.

Originally a resident of Nagda, the girl was living at her aunt’s place in Ujarkheda. She went missing on December 16, 2021, when a case of her kidnapping was registered. The police searched for the girl a lot but could not find her. There was a mass marriage programme on Wednesday at Hanumangarhi located on Barnagar Road and ASI ML Malviya of Mahakal police station was deputed there for security arrangements. While he was doing the duty, the girl appeared in a wedding dress. When Malaviya questioned her she told the truth.

The girl introduced herself saying that she was originally in love with Pushkar Sharma, a resident of Mandsaur. Pushkar is a priest by profession and lives near Veer Savarkar Pyau in Ujjain. While worshipping in Hanumangarhi, she got acquainted with Pushkar and both started living in the Bhairavgarh area. At the time of leaving the house, the girl was 17 years old and at present she has become an adult. That’s why she was marrying Pushkar. The police took the girl and Pushkar into custody and produced them in court.

TI Munendra Gautam said that the girl was a teenager when she went missing. She has expressed her desire to be with Pushkar Sharma. In such a situation, the situation will be clear only after his statement in the court.