Ujjain: Technical snag leaves half of the city parched

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taps in half of the city went dry on Saturday morning owing to a technical snag. As per the supply plan, potable water is supplied on alternate days. Residents of ward numbers 2, 4, 6 and 25 of the Old City were to receive water supply today. Similar situation prevailed in Laxmi Nagar and surrounding areas of the new city. Unable to get potable water, residents complained to UMC’s water works committee incharge Shivendra Tiwari.

He sought explanation from PHED officials but none was forthcoming. PHED has 44 tanks that supply water within municipal limits in north and south areas of the city. These tanks are filled after water is filtered from three different sections of the Gaughat water plant. PHE officials later told Tiwari that there water tanks were filled through three plants in new and old city.

While number 1 and 2 plants fill tanks of the new city, number 3 plant fills the water tanks of the old city. Pumps of plant number three were stopped after line tripped. Hence, tanks could not be filled. Later, Tiwari instructed officials to identify and fix supply system as water was being supplied on alternate days. He also instructed officials to check complaints of contaminated water and resolve them within the time limit.

IT'S ARTIFICAL WATER CRISIS: LoP

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai of Congress claimed that despite sufficient water, common people were being harassed in the name of breakdown of supply system. Accusing PHED officials of creating artificial water crisis in the city, he said that it was leading to disputes among denizens which could cause law and order situation.

He said that PHED had through a letter clarified that water could be supplied daily till June 15, 2023. Still the MiC decided to supply water on alternate days. He further said that in view of adequate water at Gambhir, Undasa, Sahibkhedi, Gaughat, Triveni Bridge, it does not augur well to harass people by supply water in alternate days.