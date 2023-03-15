Ujjain: Team starts probe in multi-crore GPF scam

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team of five officers including a DIG, constituted by the Jail Department to investigate the siphoning-off of crores of rupees from the GPF accounts of employees including guards posted in Central Jail Bhairavgarh has arrived in the city.

DIG Mansharam Patel said that the investigation started after the team including joint director, finance, Ramesh Chandewal, Abdul Rehman Khan, Amrit Halwe and Revat Singh Maravi reached Central Jail Bhairavgarh. However, no points of inquiry have been fixed.

At present, the computer and other documents of the watchman-cum-clerk Ripudaman son of Dinesh Singh, who is looking after the account work, are being scrutinised. The special thing is that this team formed by the Jail Department has to report to its officers within 48 hours.

According to the information, in the year 2020, the amount of provident fund of 5 guards was embezzled by Ripudaman Singh, which increased to 45 in the year 2021 and reached 50 in 2022. The amount of embezzled funds is around Rs 12 crores. However, the actual figure will be clear only after the investigation.

11 SUB-JAILS, 600 EMPLOYEES

Under the Divisional Central Ujjain Jail, there are 11 sub-jails including that of Dewas, Barnagar, Susner, Sonkach, Kannod, Tarana, Khachrod, Bagli, Agar and Mahidpur. There are more than 600 employees whose GPF is deducted and deposited in their accounts. Crores of rupees have been transferred to other accounts by breaking into the accounts of the employees of these sub-jails. This matter would not have come to light if the additional district treasury officer Surender Bhabhar had not received applications for the same bank account and same AFC code for payment of the GPF amount simultaneously. Bhabhar got suspicious of this and the whole matter got exposed.

CIT TEAM ARRIVES

Meanwhile, an 8-member CIT team of treasury and accounts reached Ujjain from headquarters Bhopal. Team chief, joint director of treasury and accounts Vishwajeet Jharia said that no one will be spared in the investigation irrespective of his power and position. The CIT team will remain in Ujjain for three days.

MLA RAISES CALLING ATTENTION MOTION

In the meantime, Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar raised the issue of the GPF scam in the Central Bhairavgarh Jail in the Assembly on Tuesday. Through a ‘calling attention motion’, the MLA expressed surprise that despite embezzlement of crores of rupees being committed over the past two years, no action was initiated against the culprits.

Read Also Ujjain: Arvind Verma elected president of Swarnakar Panchayat Nyas