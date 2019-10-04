Ujjain: Teacher dies in road accident

Ujjain: A teacher, while returning from his work by his bike, was hit by an unknown vehicle near Lalpul area located at Chintaman Road. Victim Anoop Rai (30) son of Viju Rai swung into air and fell 30 feet below in the river.

The locals informed the Neelganga police, who rushed the victim to the hospital where he died during the treatment. As per the police, the victim was posted at a government school located in Ratlam.

On being informed by the police, his parents came from Chhindwara. The police handed over the body to his parents after postmortem of the deceased.