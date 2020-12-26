Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch stages protest against stone pelting

Ujjain: Hindu organisations of the city slammed stone palters for attacking on innocent participants of the rally which was being taken out on Friday to raise fund for Ram Temple. The organization members raised demand to take strict action against such vandals on Saturday.

Hindu organisation Swarnim Bharat Manch members besieged SP office to take strict action against the vandals. The member alleged in Muslim majority areas such incidents are common and there is a drastic need to take harsh action against such rioters. The members also demanded to remove illegal shops of mutton in Mahakal, Gopal Mandir, Juna Somwariya, Fazalpura, Nagziri and other pockets of the city. Most of these shops are being run illegally on government land, members added. Swarnim Bharat Manch also told that an agitation will be initiated to remove meet shops located in Mahakal and Gopal Mandir area.