Ujjain: Swaminarayn Sampradaya’s eye hospital at Hasampura to be dedicated soon

A programme of Lions Club Holy City in progress at Swaminarayan eye hospital’s campus. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Antarastriya Swaminarayan Sampradaya has selected Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakaleshwar, for its service activities. A state-of-the-art eye hospital in Hasampura is almost ready for inauguration.

Swami Anand Jeevandas, the head of the Swaminarayan sect, said this in his address. He was addressing members of Lions of Ujjain on the premises of the new eye hospital. On this occasion, Swami said, “We have come from Gujarat and selected your city for social service. Therefore, the local people here should also cooperate in this pious work of humanity with self-motivation.”

The programme was organised by Lions Club Holy City. They have provided modern equipment worth Rs 4 crore through International Lions with a cooperation amount of about Rs 10 lakh in the operation of this hospital. On this occasion, Dr Taran Taran Khalsa, former president of Lions Club Holy city expressed his gratitude to Swami for giving Lions of Ujjain the opportunity as his partner and honoured the dignitaries of the city, including Lions of Ujjain with this auspicious programme.

Read Also Ujjain: Delhi Public School principal Rekha Pillai dies in road mishap

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)