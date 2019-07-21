Ujjain: Swami Shrikantacharya accuses nephew of grabbing trust property

Ujjain: Tirupatidham temple head swami Shrikanticharya being disgruntled with behaviour of his alleged nephew Manoj Tiwari wrote an open letter to trust members and his followers.

He alleged that Tiwari was not paying attention on his health and routine diet. In his letter he made revelations about the properties of trust that the trust had 19 bigha farming land, 3 buildings and huge temple and a plot.

As he is suffering from multiple ailments, his family members are now plotting to grab the properties, rather than taking care of him and his treatment.

He also leveled serious allegations on his alleged nephew and son Manoj Tiwari. He wrote in his letter that there are 17 rooms on rent and the rent for all the rooms is being recovered by Tiwari.

Ignoring me Tiwari occupied all the asset of the trust including the temple. The saint wrote in his latter that if things will not change, he would commit suicide.