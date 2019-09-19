Ujjain: Supervisor consumes poisonous substance

Ujjain: A construction supervisor committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance on Monday night. According to Nanakheda police, Ram son of Shyamsundar Agrawal resident of Dipti Nagar informed his friend Sagar after taking the fatal step.

On worsening condition, Sagar rushed him to the hospital where he died during the treatment. The reason for the act is yet to be ascertained. The police dispatched the body to civil hospital for postmortem. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after postmortem.