Ujjain: Sunday records coldest night temperature

Pedestrians wrap their body with woollen clothes in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the very first day of the New Year, cold intensified its attitude. Cold winds blew throughout the day and by nightfall, it became colder. Due to this, the night temperature fell by more than two degrees and Sunday night was given the status of the coldest night of the season. The temperature was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. The temperature was high on the last day of the year. On December 31, the night temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius.

On January 1, it decreased by a degree and it reached 11 degrees. However, in the New Year, cold winds blew throughout the day and the day temperature also reached 23.8 degrees celsius. On Monday too, there was a huge decrease in the night temperature and was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of the season. The lowest temperature so far this year was 8.8 degrees Celsius.