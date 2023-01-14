Ujjain: Suman Bhai to be anointed as Mahamandleshwar on Sunday

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandleshwar Pattabhishekam ceremony of Peethadhishwar Santashree Dr Sumanbhai Manas Bhushan of Shri Mounteerth Peeth is being organised on Makar Sankranti on January 15. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar and saints from all over the country, along with the RSS’s Malwa province organiser Baliram Patel and Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshilal will be the guests in the programme to organised by the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjan at Shri Mounteerth Peeth, Gangaghat from 11 am. Nationalist thinker KN Govindacharya, BJP national general secretary leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Pradesh Congress Committee president Suresh Pachauri, higher education minister Mohan Yadav will also grace the occasion.

Giving information about the programme, mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, secretary of Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, said that on Saturday, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara will complete the ritual of sannyasa Diksha. On January 15, in the presence of all the akharas, pattabhishek and chadar vidhi will be done. At 9.45 am a small procession will be taken out from Sri Mounteertha Peeth in which women of the Bengali community will walk while blowing Shankh along with members of Mahakal. Bhasma Ramaiya Mandal will participate. Suman Bhai will be anointed with the water of seven rivers viz Ganga, Kshipra, Narmada, Kaveri, Krishna, Godavari and Yamuna.

