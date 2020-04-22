Ujjain: Sudden spurt in cases takes district tally to 57

Ujjain:The district recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases in just two days. On Wednesday 20 new patients tested Covid-19 positive after a count of 6 tested positive on Tuesday taking the tally to an 57.

Including death of Neelganga TI Yeshwant Pal’s, 8 deaths have been reported in the district due to Covid-19 infection.

On Wednesday, report of Mahidpur-resident 75-year old deceased person came positive. He died about a week ago. Soon after confirmation of her death due to the dreaded virus, the Mahidpur administration clamped curfew in the Mahidpur City. The horrifying increase in Covid-19 cases are leading some experts to believe that pandemic will peak in the country in May.

As per Wednesday’s heath bulletin released by heath department total 1,924 samples have been taken so far and reports of 1,624 samples have been received. The count of rejected samples is 305 while 1,266 samples have been tested negative. While sample reports of 300 persons are still awaited. As per the bulletin 20 samples have been tested positive on Wednesday.

As per the health department the reports of 58 samples have been received on Wednesday out of which 53 were negative while 5 were tested positive. As per sources out of 5 new cases 4 cases were from containment area of Topkhana and Qumari Marg areas where 11-year-old boy, 45-year-old woman and 35-year-old 2 man are included while a pharmacist of Nizatpura has also tested positive. He is reported to be nephew of a director of a private medical college. The remaining 15 are also from different pockets of the city.

3 more localities made ‘containment areas’

Observing Corona positive cases in certain areas, the local administration on Wednesday evening declared three localities including Naipeth, Nizatpura and Shikari Gali as new containment areas. Requisite employees of different departments have been deployed in the areas to combat the dreaded virus. So far, 17 localities of the city have been declared containment areas.

Curb on handcart veggie vendors

Taking tough step in view of growing numbers of Covid-19 positive cases, the district administration has put curb of veggie vendors from Thursday. The administration suspended all the passes with immediate effect.

Miscreants using passes and ‘jackets’

Ujjain Municipal Corporation has issued passes and jackets for hassle free commuting of medico personnel, vegetable vendors and goods delivery men, but as per sources forged copies of original passes are being used by some miscreants to deceive cops. As per municipal officials, fake veggie vendors are selling vegetables along with the authorized pass holders. On investigation officials came to know that some of vendors are using coloured edited copies of passes with some changes to sell vegetables and fruits. The matter came to light when a 13 year old boy was found selling vegetable with dummy computerized edited pass. In the same matter a boy was also found selling vegetables wearing jacket with tag UMC (Ujjain Municipal Corporation). The civic body officials started investigation in the matter.