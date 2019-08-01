Ujjain: Students take part in plantation drive

Ujjain: A large scale plantation was organised at Savya Sachi Vidyapeeth on Wednesday. All the students of every class participated in the program, bringing different types of plants, especially of medicinal values. The forest department also contributed in the same by providing about 100 saplings to develop a Botanical Garden and have promised to support with more saplings.

Former MP State Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Pradeep Pandey attended the programme as guest and addressed the students. He said that every student should plant trees as they have huge importance especially for providing oxygen and conservation of water. Director Pradeep Agrawal also participated in the plantation and in his address explained the medicinal values of plants especially that of Neem.

Principal, Saikat Chanda asked the students of different classes to take care of the plants. He also said that the Botanical Garden would be take care in total, by the students and the class extending maximum efforts. Forrest official Anil Sen and Jogendra Jatwa said that this is a unique effort and the department would help by providing more saplings for the development of the Botanical Garden.