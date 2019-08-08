Ujjain: Student ends life

Ujjain: An engineering student commits suicide for his poor performance in semester examination by jumping into river Kshipra. The student had messaged to his father before committing suicide.

According to Mahakal police, a dead body was spotted in the river at Bhukhimata temple area. The body was taken out and sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile the parents of the deceased reached Ramghat searching him, as they had received a massage from their son prior the incident. Parents contacted the police in the matter and indentified the body as their son Amit, son of Rajesh Shakya resident of Datiya.

According to family members the deceased was studying in Indore and was depressed over his poor performance in semester examination. The police handed over the body of the deceased to the family members.