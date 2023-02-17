Ujjain: Strike called-off in government hospitals

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Work came to a standstill in government hospitals here on Friday. The doctors went on strike on the call of the Government-Autonomous District Doctors Federation. Patients did not get treatment due to the strike. However, the strike was called-off within two hours.

Under the banner of the Government/Autonomous District Doctors Federation, doctors started pitching tents and striking in the district hospital premises. The displeasure among doctors was over the appointments in government hospitals which are now being done on a contractual basis. This is affecting the work. Promotion and time scale pay scale are also not being given. The command of the department of doctors is being given to other people and they do not understand the state of mind of the doctors. Because of this, the doctors are getting affected.

Dr Anil Bhargava said that work is being boycotted. The boycott will continue until the demands are met. On the other hand, due to the strike of doctors the system of the hospital was destroyed. There were no rounds in the wards and the patients continued to suffer. In such a situation, civil surgeon (CS) Dr PN Verma took rounds in the wards and saw the patients. He also gave necessary instructions to the staff. CS Dr PN Verma said that the help of bonded doctor and interns were taken to maintain various arrangements. Meanwhile, Dr Mahesh Marmat one of the striking doctors told Free Press that the strike was called off in the afternoon itself following assurance by the minister concerned to form a panel to resolve the issues within a time frame.

