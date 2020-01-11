Ujjain: Stress laid on significance of CAA

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party’s SC front members’ meeting was held on Saturday at party’s office Lok Shakti Bhawan.

Railway Passenger Service Committee chairman Rameshchandra Ratan addressed the party members. State media in charge of the front Satyanarayan Khoiwal informed that Ratan in his address told that the due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the country would adopt persecuted members of different communities immigrated from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Ratan also told that under the rule of Modi Government, facilities for railway passengers have been improved.

Front head Suraj Kero, MLA Paras Jain, district head (urban) Vivek Joshi (rural) Bahadursingh Bormundla, mayor Meena Jonwal, Satish Malviya, divisional media in charge Sachin Saxena, Ashok Katariya, Ganpat Dabi, Bhawandas Giri and many other members were also present.