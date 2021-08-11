Ujjain: Street play on positivity towards women

Ujjain: The NCC unit of GGPGC, on Tuesday, organised a street play on discrimination between boy and girl under a ‘Positive Attitude towards Women in the 21st Century’ campaign. NCC cadets told through the drama that girls can attain a higher position by reading and writing apart from doing household chores and their family can support them to move forward. The play was directed by cadet Yashika. The programme was completed under the chairmanship of the new principal of the college Dr HL Anijwal. It was conducted under the guidance of Lt Saroj Ratnakar.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:23 AM IST