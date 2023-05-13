 Ujjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today

Ujjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today

On this occasion, the upcoming outline of the movement being carried out mainly for Kshipra purification will also be discussed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nirmav Mahotsav of Saint Dadu Dayal Maharaj will be observed on Saturday in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das at Sri Daduram Ashram, Sadaval Road. On this occasion, religious programmes will be organised in memory of Siddha Baba Mohandas Maharaj. From 11 am, along with Shri Dadu Nirman Mahotsav, discussions will be held with sages, public representatives and social workers regarding Sant Samagam and Kshipra purification.

Gyandas has been fasting for the last 6 months demanding that Kshipra be made flowing and completely free from pollution. On this occasion, the upcoming outline of the movement being carried out mainly for Kshipra purification will also be discussed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three players from city to participate in national power lifting in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: People fret as city records 42 degrees Celsius for 2nd day in a row

Ujjain: People fret as city records 42 degrees Celsius for 2nd day in a row

MP: Ideas discussed from making Ujjain No. 1 in cleanliness

MP: Ideas discussed from making Ujjain No. 1 in cleanliness

Ujjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today

Ujjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today

Ujjain: Key accused jumps off bridge to escape cops

Ujjain: Key accused jumps off bridge to escape cops

Madhya Pradesh: Three players from city to participate in national power lifting in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three players from city to participate in national power lifting in Ujjain