Ujjain: Strategy to launch agitation to keep Kshipra pollution-free to be formulated today

FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nirmav Mahotsav of Saint Dadu Dayal Maharaj will be observed on Saturday in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das at Sri Daduram Ashram, Sadaval Road. On this occasion, religious programmes will be organised in memory of Siddha Baba Mohandas Maharaj. From 11 am, along with Shri Dadu Nirman Mahotsav, discussions will be held with sages, public representatives and social workers regarding Sant Samagam and Kshipra purification.

Gyandas has been fasting for the last 6 months demanding that Kshipra be made flowing and completely free from pollution. On this occasion, the upcoming outline of the movement being carried out mainly for Kshipra purification will also be discussed.

