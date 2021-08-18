Ujjain: STF seizes 3 sand boas, four arrested

Advertisement

Ujjain: The Special Task Force (STF) of Ujjain on Tuesday arrested four persons who came to hand over three two-faced snakes at Narwar toll naka. According to the international market, the value of the snakes recovered is said to be Rs 2.25 crore. Police have also seized Harda passing car (MP 47GA 0393).

STF SP Anjana Tiwari told the media that the two-faced snake Sand Boa is in a protected species. Its transportation, buying and selling is a crime. Two-headed snake is used for making medicine, auspicious works and for tantric activities. Imran son of Habib of Harda, Ramzan son of Sardar, Subhan son of Noor Khan and Ramdin son of Lakhan of Nasrullaganj had caught three Sand boas from the forests.

All four were coming to Ujjain by car to sell snakes. STF inspector Deepika Shinde and her team stopped the car at Narwar toll naka. The STF team found three Sand boas in the trunk. The car and snake have been seized.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:40 AM IST