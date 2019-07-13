Ujjain: State-level entrepreneurs’ convention begins today

Ujjain: Laghu Udyog Bharti will organise two day state level convention of entrepreneurs from Saturday at Mahakaleshwar Bhakt Niwas. State general secretary Rajkumar Mishra informed that the industrialists across the state would participate in the convention. On Saturday an exhibition and sale will be organised by small and cottage women entrepreneurs. The convention will be inaugurated by MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav and Dr Vijay Garge jointly. Mishra further told that the purpose of convention is to promote and inspire the youth entrepreneurs. “The entrepreneurs’ convention will begin at 5pm on the same day,” Mishra said.

MP Anil Phirojiya, MSME assistant director Vijay Garge, IDBI bank DGM Ramchandran, VECV senior vice president Pradeep Mishra, Govind Lele, Jitendra Gupta and other guests will also be present during convention as special guests. On this occasion the entrepreneurs will be felicitated for their special contributions and achievements at the convention venue. Lagu Udyog Bharti will also organise its state level general meeting on Sunday at Anantrao Bhide Bhawan located at Maksi Road, Mishra added.