Ujjain: Stage set for creating new world record on the banks of Kshipra

Earthen lamps placed systematically in various blocks of six ghats of river Kshipra on the eve of ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain is set to create history once again. Preparations have been completed to light 21 lakh diyas (lamps) simultaneously in Ujjain, the city of Shiva. The lamps will be rationed with 50k litres of oil at six ghats of Moksha Dayini Kshipra here on Saturday evening. Over 18 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of river Kshipra and the rest across the city.

Ujjain has made preparations to break the record of lighting 15.50 lakh lamps in Ayodhya simultaneously. More than 20k volunteers have given their full strength to light the lamp. Lamps have been decorated in blocks from Narsing Ghat to Sunehri Ghat and Bhukhi Mata Ghat to Reti Ghat. A wick has also been attached to them after filling them with oil. All the lamps will be lit within ten minutes. To register the record, the team of Guinness World Records has camped in Ujjain and has got videography of the lamps deposited on the ghats done. The team will also do videography on Saturday and issue certificates based on the number of lamps.

The residents of Avantika are also eager to make a record and have made preparations to illuminate their homes and establishments with lamps. Apart from the ghats, lamps will be lit in major temples of Ujjain. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself will participate in the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme. Ujjain is immersed in the festive atmosphere.

PANDA SAMITI OPPOSES ARRANGEMENTS

Hundreds of devotees could not take Kshipra Snan on Friday at Ramghat due to the lighting of diyas for Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme. Not only this, they were not even allowed to come to the ghat. Rajesh Trivedi of Ramghat has protested against this. The Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme will be held on Saturday, for which diyas were being installed on blocks at Bhukimata Ghat, Narsing Ghat, Ramghat, Dutt Akhara Ghat, Sunehri Ghat and Reti Ghat. Blocks should not be random, so the common man’s visit to the ghat has been banned. As large number of people is coming for Mahashivratri and for the bath, they have to return back. In such a situation, people are facing problems. Rajesh Trivedi of the Panda Committee opposed it saying the event is being organised in the name of Shiv Jyoti Arpanam, which is not suitable from any point of view.

