Ujjain: Speeding car crushes 3-yr old girl, driver blames vehicles parked illegally for mishap

Ujjain: A 3-year-old girl was killed after a speeding car crushed her in a road mishap. According to Chimanganj Mandi police, Arohi (3) daughter of Rajesh Suryavanshi resident of Ganesh Nagar, was returning from Indira Nagar in the meantime a car ran over her near Akash Petrol Pump. The police arrested the car driver and seized the car. In his statement the car driver said that he was unable to see the victim and her grandmother due to parking of loading vehicles and dumpers by the sides of road.

Irate residents of the area blocked the road and alleged the traffic police for action against the illegal parking by the sides of the road in the area. The police calmed down the residents and handed over the body of the girl after postmortem to kin.

Traffic police imposed fines on illegal parked vehicle: Prompted after the accidental death of 3 year old girl, in presence of CSP Karansingh Rawat the traffic police on Wednesday imposed fines of Rs 10,000 on each vehicle and drove away them from roadsides.