Ujjain: Speed-up Mahakal Lok second phase work, says Collector

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ is going on at a slow pace. Collector Asheesh Singh reviewed the construction works of the second phase of Shri Mahakal Mahalok in his office on Friday. Along with increasing the pace of construction works, he has instructed the Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner and Smart City CEO to make the pending payments within the time limit. Emphasis was laid on resolving the bills of various payments within a week of their submission. Collector instructed to start the development work of the Maharajwada complex, Neelkanth Van Marg and Maharajwada basement parking on time. Along with this, instructions were passed to check the quality of Rudrasagar water at different places.

Instructions were also passed to shift the power grid built near Chhota Rudra Sagar and develop locker, shoe stand and toilet facilities along with VIP parking in this area. Instructions have been given to increase the width of the bridge at the landing place of the pedestrian bridge to be built in Bade Rudra Sagar. Works like Shikhar Darshan, renovation of Chhote Rudra Sagar, Neelkanth forest and development works of Maharajwada complex have been asked to be completed by June 30. Instructions have been given to develop the Meghdoot parking area before Mahashivaratri and to start the road from Triveni Museum to Harsiddhi till Shivratri. The parking arrangement of the Kalbhairav area was also reviewed in the meeting.

