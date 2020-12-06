Ujjain: Special issues on Baba Ambedkar released on Mahaparinirvana Diwas

Ujjain:To commemorate the 64th Mahaparinirvana Diwas of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, a special programme was organised under the joint aegis of Dr Ambedkar Research Chair of Vikram University and MP Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal at the Shalaka Dirgha on Sunday.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav released the magazine ‘Rachna’ and ‘Constitution of India’ published by the MP Hindi Granth Academy.

The programme was presided over by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University. Dr Prakash Bartunia, chancellor of Dr Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow and Ashok Kadel, director of MP Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal along with scholars and prominent locals were present.

The guests paid floral tributes before the portrait of Dr Ambedkar. The welcome address was delivered by Dr SK Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma. The gratitude was performed by the registrar Dr UN Shukla.