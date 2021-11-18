Ujjain: Special Campaign to administer the second dose to be held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To overcome the vaccine hesitancy in the district, a special vaccination drive focussing on people whose second dose is due will be held across the district on Thursday.

A target of administering a total of 1.36 vaccine doses to the residents has been set under the drive. Over 450 centres have been set up in the entire district.

Area-wise targers are: 18,693 jabs in Badnagar tehsil, 9,636 jabs in Ghatiya, 33,535 jabs in Nagda-Khachrod, 18,585 jabs in Mahidpur, 18,693 jabs in Tarana, 8,504 jabs in Ujjain rural area while 28,891 jabs in Ujjain city as a whole.

A total of only 3.5 lakh vaccination doses has been administered to the people and the first dose of vaccination is ineffective in fighting the virus without administering a second jab to the people, said an official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:22 AM IST