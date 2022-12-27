Ujjain: Speakers for re-establishing Indian narrative about ‘Pancha Mahabhuta’

Guests present on the dais (L) and people present (R) during the inaugural of a three-day international water conference in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day international water conference called ‘Sujalam’, organised on the concern of one of the Pancha Mahabhutas (five natural resources), started at Malgudi Days Resort located on Indore Road here on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in special presence of veteran RSS ideologue Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

In his speech, Shekhawat said that we are like a trustee on the earth, our job should be to fix the civilisation we have got and give a better civilisation to the coming generation. He also rejected CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s apprehension about the third world war over water clarifying that I do not believe that the third world war will be for water. Shekhawat said that in our culture, a law has been made to worship the giver as a deity and that is why our civilisation has survived. If society takes the initiative to save the culture of India, then there will definitely be a change. Whenever the bond of religion has weakened, distortion has come. Earlier we used to go to the water shelters, but now we do not go, so the water is getting polluted. We have to consider water as God Jagdish again. Today our water resources are the most polluted and we are the country that extracts the most water from the ground. This situation has to be changed.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while stating the importance of water, said that in our culture, rivers have always been considered as mothers instead of waterways and nothing starts without Kalash Puja here. If the balance of the five elements is not right, the balance of the earth will also deteriorate. The rivers get polluted. Ganga gets polluted because we have exploited nature. Don’t exploit nature but harness nature. There is a difference between exploitation and harnessing. Exploitation takes place when there is selfishness, while nature itself gives permission to harness. The problem should be resolved. On the basis of the ideas emerging from the Jal Mahotsav about the water element, an action plan will be prepared and implemented, the CM said.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that Panch Mahabhoot is behind the creation of every root and consciousness. India is the land of attaining salvation. India is protected by sea from three sides and mountains from one side. Joshi explained the role of Bhagirath in bringing the Ganga to the earth.

Earlier, while addressing the programme, Mahant Karsiddheshwar Maharaj of Kolhapur expressed concern about the erosion occurring in Panch Mahabhoot. The guests also released a book ‘Sumangali’ written by Vijay Kumar CJ and Anandilal Joshi. They opened the programme by pouring water on a tree.

Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Deendayal Research Institute are jointly hosting the event. More than 200 water experts from across the country and abroad will hold discussions on different topics during the conference. A further action plan will be prepared on the basis of brainstorming that emerges from here. Prominent among those present in the programme included Union minister of state for telecom Devu Singh Chouhan, culture minister Usha Thakur, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, MP Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan and others. Dr Atula Jain of Deendayal Research Institute gave the outline of the conference. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya proposed a vote of thanks.

CM FOR ‘POWER’ SAVING

CM Chouhan during his speech said in a lighter reference that whenever he comes out of his bedroom of the CM House in Bhopal, he doesn't forget to switch-off the lights. “Today, I am making a disclosure that the CM House staff termed my endeavour to switch-off the lights of bedroom as ordinary which is otherwise very necessary to save the power,” Chouhan said asking the people to execute words in actual deeds so far as conservation of water is concerned.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat said the inaugural sessions of such events such to be least productive. “Most challenging sessions of such events are those which follow after lunch as it is difficult to keep people awake” he said adding that today those apprehensions have got dispelled.

CM AVOIDS MEDIA, SHEKHAWAT GIVES HINT

Soon after the inaugural session, when media persons tried to talk to CM Chouhan, he shied away from their questions. When asked whether his government would launch preparations for the Simhastha Fair-2028 in Ujjain in 2023, he said he would talk about it later. However, Union minister Shekhawat said that issues related to cleansing the pollution of rivers including Ujjain’s Kshipra would be addressed through ‘Namami Gange Abhiyan’.