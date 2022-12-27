Ujjain: SOET’s researchers' papers published in Indian Patent Journal

Researcher Dr Mukesh Kumar Prajapati hands over the research journals to Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The research papers of a faculty of the Vikram University School of Engineering and Technology Institute (SOET) Mohit Kumar Prajapati along with other university teachers have been published in two pieces of the Indian Patent Journal.

In the first research, a self-mating beam made in the US was developed in a new format to invent a new structure, which has also started getting grading from abroad. This technology was with the US, now after the introduction of BIM design in a new format, this technology will be available in India as well. In the second research, to maintain the strength of reinforced cement and concrete structure, a precise proportion of water and cement was taken out, so that the carbonation would decrease and the strength would be maintained, we know that carbonation increases by reducing the level. So we have to increase the depth also, if water and cement increase, then the characteristic strength of concrete decreases along with an increase in carbonation and the cross-section also have to be increased.

Lowering the watering will increase voids and pores, which will increase carbonation, which will reduce strength. Therefore, by taking out the exact proportion of water and cement, the strength of the structure was maintained. Even before this, by doing research on reducing the construction cost, the feat of reducing the construction cost by 10 to 15 per cent and the patent for earthquake resistant structure has also been obtained by Dr Prajapati under the guidance of the university.