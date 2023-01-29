Ujjain: Social media has brought revolution in info world, says CM

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Saturday said that social media has brought a new revolution in the information world. Now nothing can be hidden from anyone. Earlier, newspapers and TV were prominently featured in the media, they had a big role. The social media platforms that came after this have now broken many misconceptions. TV shows or not, newspapers or not, social media has become a platform for the general public, he said. The CM was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Nationalist Social Media Conclave organised at Vikram Kirti Mandir.

The conclave was inaugurated by the CM, national general secretary of BJP and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao, state BJP president VD Sharma and higher education minister Mohan Yadav by lighting the lamp. Social media experts from many parts of the country are participating in the conclave organised by Bharat Niti. Congratulating the experts of the social media platform in his address, CM Chouhan said that they have established our tradition, our religion on the world stage.

Those who once opposed Ram are now chanting the name of Ram, proclaiming Jai Mahakal. Social media has played an important role in bringing about this change. ‘In today’s era, social media is indispensable if we want to propagate our ideas. Social media has changed the mindset of the country,’ he added.