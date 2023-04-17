Ujjain: Six-day Kathak dance workshop from today

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day Kathak dance workshop hosted by the institute Nritya Aradhana Nritya Mandir will be inaugurated here on Monday. According to director and Kathak artiste Khushboo Panchal, in the workshop going to be held at Abhirang Natyagriha of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy from April 17 to 22, Mala Mishra, the world-famous Kathak dancer, international Kathak queen, the daughter of India’s classical Kathak dance pride Sitara Devi, Mumbai herself, will be present in the workshop every day and impart Kathak lessons to the participants.

Till now more than 100 art seekers from across the country have pre-registered for this workshop. Participants from Mumbai, Banaras, Gautampura, Ratlam, Ghatiya and Indore along with local participants will be taking part in the workshop. At the conclusion of this workshop, a grand cultural Kathak dance event will be organised on April 23 at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul.

