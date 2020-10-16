Ujjain: SIT starts probe in ‘hooch tragedy’

Ujjain: A special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the State government started investigation in ‘hooch tragedy’ in which 12 beggers, labourers and destitute died on October 14 and 15 after consuming spirit based illicit liquor.

SIT head and ACS, home Rajesh Rajora along with two other senior officials started investigation from Kharakuan police station, here on Friday morning.

They are ascertaining as to how ‘ginger’ (hooch) is being made and how it was being supplied for a long time in the temple town. As per police, miscreants use 400 ml denatured spirit to make 2000 ml ginger (hooch) by adding 1600 ml water to make it ready for drink. They also visited Mahakal police station and collected records. They then took a meeting at Police Control Room in the afternoon at the Circuit House in the evening.

Peddlers’ den, hooch supply centre inspected

SIT members Dr Rajora, ADG SK Jha and DIG Sushant Saxena also inspected the old Ujjain Municipal Corporation headquarters and the alleged supply center of liquor paddler Sikandar and Yunus. The team members also inspected Fazalpura located Ranbasera and saw the admission register, etc, there. Collector Asheesh Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, ASPs Amarendra Singh and Rupesh Dwivedi, CSP Rajneesh Kashyap and other concerned officials were also present there. The team members also visited second and third floor of the building from where the actual illegal business of illicit liquor was being conducted.

UMC terminates services of alleged accused

Ujjain Municipal Corporation terminated the services of Sikandar and Gabbar- after their names cropped up in the spurious liquor case as main accused. The administration is taking stock of liquid and fixed assets of all the accused involved in the scam.

Only 1 among 3 kingpins arrested

Kharakuan police registered FIR against main accused Sikandar, Yunus and Farooq among them only Yunus has been arrested so far while two others still beyond the reach of the police. Yunus in his statement admitted crime.

No case for ‘ginger’ peddling so far

As per reports, Kharakuan police registered 3 FIRs against supplying liquor illicitly in 2018 and in the year 2019 the police registered 2 FIRs for the same crime and in the current year the Kharakuan police registered just 1 FIR against illicit liquor peddlers but the police did not register any FIR against ‘ginger’ peddlers.

Hooch was being sold in handbags

During interrogation witness Anil and Bhaskar revealed that from the supply center the old building of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (located near Gopal Mandir), the hooch was being supplied in handbags. The team members also met the family members of the victims.

Take strict action against adulterators: CM to admin

In view of recent tragic incidents of death of 12 labourers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a high level meeting at Bhopal also on Friday. He instructed the officials to take strict action miscreants involved in adulteration in edibles and illegal peddling of illicit spurious liquor in Ujjain and other the districts of state.

INFO SOUGHT

The SIT has sought information with regard to 12 suspected deaths in wake of consumption of denatured spirit. SIT head and ACS, home Rajesh Rajora if anybody wants to share any information with regard to the incident, preparation of toxic substance from spirit or illicit liquor manufacturing he or she can meet them on Saturday between 12 noon to 1 pm at Circuit House. Details regarding such person will be kept secret, an official release stated.