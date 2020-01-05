Ujjain: Sikhs take out protest rally against Nankana Sahib incident

Ujjain: Sikh community members of the city took out a protest rally against persecution made on community members by some Pakistani Muslim outfits at Nankana Sahib, the sacred birth place of Gurunanak Sahib. The community members raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt the Pakistani national flag. The community member Surendra Singh Arora informed that after the shameful incident with Sikhs in Pakistan, every community member was annoyed. The rally was taken out from Patani Bazar to Chhatri Chowk.