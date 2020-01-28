Ujjain: SHS condemns anti-CAA protesters of blocking road

Ujjain: The Samagra Hindu Samaj (SHS) comprising more than 65 communities and organisations on Tuesday staged a protest under the banner of ‘Mahakaleshwar Bhaktgan Sangharsh Samiti’. They expressed resentment on blocking the road from Begumbagh to Mahakaleshwar Temple by the anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters of Muslim community and demanded the local administration to immediately vacate the road else they would be forced to launch massive agitation.

As per reports, hundreds of Muslim women blocked the approach road from Begum Bagh area to Mahakaleshwar to protest against the CAA and NRC from many days despite imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code. The protesters under makeshift tents have been staging dharna since January 24.

Opposing their move, the members of Hindu Samagra Samaj under the banner of ‘Mahakaleshwar Bhaktgan Sangharsh Samiti’ submitted a memorandum in the name of Chief Minister Kamal Nath to SDM KN Tripathi and appealed to vacate the pathway for devotees. Convener Yogesh Bhargava, co-convener Pt Rajesh Shrama and Kuldeepak Joshi were among those present.

According to BJP corporator Rajshri Joshi, protesting against CAA and NRC is a different matter, but the pathway should not be blocked intentionally. On the issue of blocking the road, political organisations and heads of different communities condemned the move taken by Muslim Community in such way.

BJYM accuses Shahar Quazi of provoking & misguiding Muslims

Without knowing about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in depth, protesting against it is a bid to destabilise the elected government, said BJYM general secretary Pt Amey Sharma. He alleged that Shahar Quazi is misguiding the community members under the shelter of anti national elements. Sharma in his statement urged Muslims that the CAA does not affect citizenship right of Indian Muslims, and he is ready to debate orally to community members to explain the law in depth.

Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh takes a dig at Shahar Quazi for misleading Muslims

Vishwa Hindu Mahashangh state vice-president and district in-charge Devendra Shah Lala said, “There is no provision to revoke anybody’s citizenship in the CAA, but some misguided Muslims under the patronage of anti Indian elements and with their funding, are staging dharana at Begum Bagh area, in tune with Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.” Lala alleged Shahar Quazi of supporting anti-Indian elements. He further said that Shahar Quazi should take initiative to pave the path to the thousands of Hindu devotees to access the temple through the road which has been blocked by protesters. Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh appealed CM Kamal Nath to clear the road for the sack of thousands of devotees.

Valmiki Samaj condemned road blocking

An office-bearer of Valmiki Community Yogesh Sangte said that protesting on the road maliciously, which created problems for Hindu devotees in reaching Mahakaleshwar temple, is condemnable. The Muslim community ought to respect the Indian constitution.

Mahakal Bhatk Mandal condemns RSS

Mahakal Bhakt Mandal’s functionary Arun Verma alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to give rise to the issue of blocking the road by minorities. He said that due to staging dharna by Muslim community, path is not blocked. Devotees can easily access to Mahakaleshwar Temple by other roads.