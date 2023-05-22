Ujjain: ‘Shramdaan’ begins for Kshipra cleansing

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, this year too, Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama is to be held on May 29 and May 30 in association with cabinet minister Mohan Yadav. Before that, in connection with shramdaan for cleanliness drive at various ghats, on Sunday morning, the volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides visited Gaughat. Shramdaan was organised in which volunteers along with the members of Shipra Lok Sanskriti Samiti cleaned the ghat and removed weeds and other bushes along with cleaning the garbage. On this occasion, vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey was also present as a guest. Suresh Pathak led the Scouts team in shramdaan and Kshipra Lok Sanskriti Samiti team was led by its secretary Naresh Sharma. In this sequence, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Vikram University anti-unit’s volunteer will perform shramdaan at Ramghat on Monday at 7 am.

