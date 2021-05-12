Ujjain: Shocking, shameful; government teacher, who suffered brain hemorrhage during duty at Vaccination Centre dies due to lack of proper treatment

Ujjain: Najma Khan, a government teacher, who suffered brain hemorrhage during duty at a Corona Vaccination Centre five days ago, died here late on Tuesday.

She was admitted to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital as a suspected case of Covid-19. But, after she tested negative for corona, she was shifted to the District Hospital for treatment.

As the hospital lacked a neurologist, she could not get proper treatment. Congress leader Noori Khan had staged a symbolic dharna, on Tuesday, to make the deaf hear the plight of the elderly woman.

She was trying to get Najma Khan referred to some other healthcare facility. However, neither administration nor Noorie could not arrange to shift her to any hospital in Indore. However, Noori took Najma to the Gurunanak Hospital in Ujjain. Noorie herself drove the ambulance to shift Najma.

Najma’s treatment started in the ICU of the said hospital, but she could not be saved.

Deepak Sharma, doctor who treated her, said that Najma was unconscious. She was getting epileptic seizures, he added. Along with fever, she was also showing symptoms of Covid-19, he said.

Najma died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.

‘Administration has blood on its hands’

Congress leader Noori Khan accused the local administration for Najma Khan's death. When Najma’s duty was at the Vaccination Center, it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure timely and proper treatment after she suffered brain hemorrhage. But the administration did not make any arrangements for treatment of Najma, she said. “Najma was first admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital and later to the District Hospital. On Tuesday too, Najma was shifted to a private hospital, but the administration even failed to provide an ambulance. “In such a situation, I took an ambulance myself and took Najma to a private hospital. The blood has blood on its hand,” said Noori.

Congress condemns government

The governance has failed to ensure the wellbeing of an employee who was a dedicated worker. The school teacher risked her life for a noble cause but the government failed to provide her even the access to basic health care facilities. City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni made above remarks and alleged that Najma died due to negligence and, thus, strict action should be taken against the officer concerned while investigating the matter. Congress party strongly condemns this attitude of the administration. Congress demanded that the Chief Minister should term Najma as a corona warrior and provide Rs 50 lakh and a job on compassionate grounds to her kin.