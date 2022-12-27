Ujjain: Shivraj to hand over house keys to 152 EWS beneficiaries today

EWS houses constructed by the UMC under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of 152 EWS residential units of Sujalam Pradhan Mantri Awas Grih located in Kanipura has been done by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). On Tuesday, the dream of the beneficiaries of Kanipura residential units will come true and they will get their dream house. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present during their house warming ceremony at 4 pm.

The Griha Pravesh programme is being celebrated as a festival in the entire city that started on Sunday by singing of auspicious songs in the wards of the city and the Sujalam programme was organised at the Kanipura residential unit on Monday.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the long-time dream of the beneficiaries is going to come true, they are going to get their dream house.