e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Shivraj to hand over house keys to 152 EWS beneficiaries today

Ujjain: Shivraj to hand over house keys to 152 EWS beneficiaries today

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the long-time dream of the beneficiaries is going to come true, they are going to get their dream house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
EWS houses constructed by the UMC under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of 152 EWS residential units of Sujalam Pradhan Mantri Awas Grih located in Kanipura has been done by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). On Tuesday, the dream of the beneficiaries of Kanipura residential units will come true and they will get their dream house. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present during their house warming ceremony at 4 pm.

The Griha Pravesh programme is being celebrated as a festival in the entire city that started on Sunday by singing of auspicious songs in the wards of the city and the Sujalam programme was organised at the Kanipura residential unit on Monday.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the long-time dream of the beneficiaries is going to come true, they are going to get their dream house.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Refusal to prepare tea costs wife her life in Ujjain
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: SOET’s researchers' papers published in Indian Patent Journal

Ujjain: SOET’s researchers' papers published in Indian Patent Journal

Ujjain: 'Criminal waste of water must be stopped'   

Ujjain: 'Criminal waste of water must be stopped'   

Ujjain: Laundry operator robbed of Rs 15 K

Ujjain: Laundry operator robbed of Rs 15 K

Madhya Pradesh: 4 arrested, 23 knives, 1 pistol and 1 live cartridge recovered in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: 4 arrested, 23 knives, 1 pistol and 1 live cartridge recovered in Ujjain

Ujjain: Shivraj to hand over house keys to 152 EWS beneficiaries today

Ujjain: Shivraj to hand over house keys to 152 EWS beneficiaries today