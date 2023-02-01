Ujjain: Shivi Bhasin gets ESW Recognition Award 2023 

e-Paper Get App
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Shivi Bhasin of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology, Vikram University was awarded with ESW Recognition Award 2023 by Environmental and Social Society, Chattarpur.

Environmental and Social Society, Chattarpur is conducting international conferences for the last 10 years for creating awareness regarding the environment. This year the conference was conducted from January 29-31. The conference witnessed the participation of scientists and researchers from India and abroad. The organisation awards different awards to scientists in various fields every year. As a part of this, an ESW international conference on “Strategies for Promotion and Conservation of Environmental and Native Species to Protect and Restore Nature” was organised in Khajuraho. 

In this conference, Dr Bhasin was awarded with ESW Recognition Award 2023 for her outstanding research in the field of bacterial diversity, water borne diseases, water quality monitoring, effect of mass bathing on water quality and development of “Water Quality Deterioration and Recovery Model”. Dr Bhasin has also published more than 20 research papers in national and international journals. 

