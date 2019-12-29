Ujjain: Shiv Sena to field candidates for gram panchayats & civic body elections

Ujjain: Shiv Sena conducted a division level meeting and a press conference in which all the office bearers from across the state were present. Addressing the meeting state deputy head Sandeep Rajguru told that party will field its candidates for civic body and panchayat elections to be held in the state. He further told that selfish elements will be expelled from the party soon. He also told that Shiv Sena would extend support to rally organised in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 6. On this occasion Dasharath Singh Chouhan, Rohit Sharma, Raghu Das, and other party workers were present.