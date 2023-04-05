Ujjain: ‘Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ begins in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran Katha by international storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra began on Barnagar Road, here on Tuesday. A large number of devotees reached the Katha Sthal to listen to the story. Pandit Pradeep Mishra said that today the whole of Ujjain is echoing with Shri Shivay Namastubhyam.

On the first day of seven-day Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran located in Murlipura, the people listened to the story of Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran from Pandit Pradeep Mishra. He said in the story that Avantika city is fortunate that Shiv Mahapuran Katha is being organised through Vittlesh Seva Samiti. After Covid epidemic, the city of Avantika has sprung to new life by the grace of Lord Mahakal, as a result of which the chanting of Shri Shiv Shivaya Namastubhyam is resonating in the whole city. Today is an opportunity for us to serve him. Pandit Mishra said in the story that Brahma has done the work of writing the fate and Mahakal does the work of changing the fate.