Ujjain: Shiv Jyoti Arpanam, Record 18L diyas to be lit on Mahashivratri

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing to organise a grand ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ Deepotsav programme on the occasion of Mahashivratri - February 18. An attempt to find a place in Guinness Book of World Records will be made by lighting 18 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion. At a joint meeting of office-bearers of social organisations and elected public representatives was held at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul on Sunday. They all unanimously said that public participation would make Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ a grand success. In the meeting, higher education minister Mohan Yadav cautioned against any lapse in organising the event.

Along with setting a record by lighting 18 lakh diyas, it should also be ensured that there is good management for the lakhs of devotees coming on the occasion of Mahashivratri to the city, said the minister. For this, the minister talked about implementing the concept of the tent city. He suggested using home stays in Ujjain on the lines of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan organised in Indore.. Yadav appreciated the suggestion to name the blocks to be built in Ramghat and Mahakal Lok Kshetras after Dwadash Jyotirlinga on Deepotsav. He said that the suggestion should be accepted.

In the meeting, collector Asheesh Singh said that under the Shiv Deepotsav, the administration has started looking into the important suggestions of the people’s representatives and social organisations. The Collector said that continuous work will be done on how to organise this event in the grandest manner. The office-bearers and public representatives of social organisations present in the meeting gave various suggestions.

To start the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme at a fixed time, it was said to implement a uniform public addressing system and the sound sirens. Based on the experiences of last year, it was suggested that Chaurasi Mahadev temples should be included along with Ramghat for Deepotsav. Along with this, necessary facilities should be made available for women by making separate blocks for them. It was said to make a signature song for Deepotsav and to organise the Mangal Geet programme in all the wards.

They also talked about taking public cooperation for the necessary materials for the Deepotsav.

NO PAID DARSHAN ON FEB 18

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has decided to suspend paid darshan arrangements at the temple on Mahashivratri. Chairing a meeting, collector Asheesh Singh instructed to ensure arrangements for smooth entry and exit of the devotees at the temple. The public works department has been asked to arrange necessary barricades from other districts within a week. PWD executive engineer said that arrangements have been made for barricades of about 7000 meters length, the rest will be arranged from the neighbouring districts. Arrangements for the shoe stands too have to be made within the time limit.

The collector instructed them to place long carpets on the temple premises to ensure that the devotees coming barefoot face no inconvenience. Staffers will be deployed to ensure this. As last year, 250 ml water bottles will be provided to devotees free of cost. The collector directed the Ujjain Municipal Corporation to remove the encroachments around the temple premises. The temple administrator has been asked to install necessary LEDs and CCTV cameras in the temple area.

The administrator has also been directed to set up a temporary fire station, direction board and make a temporary media centre. Meanwhile, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the kin of MTMC employee Vinod Joshi, who died of cardiac arrest while on duty at the cash collection counter last Thursday. The check was handed over to the family.

