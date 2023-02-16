Ujjain: Shipra Joshi conducts ‘Kathak’ workshop

Kathak artiste Shipra Joshi during her workshop at Government Engineering College in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the penultimate day of the 4-day workshop demonstration series of SPIC MACAY jointly organised with Takshashila Educational Society, Kathak performer Shipra Joshi on Thursday first performed in Government Middle School at village Ninora and later in Ujjain Engineering College, Indore Road.

Addressing the students, the New Delhi based exponent said that Kathak is one of the main genres of ancient Indian classical dance and is traditionally regarded to have originated from the travelling bards of North India referred as Kathakars or storytellers. These Kathakars wandered around and communicated legendary stories via music, dance and songs developed during the Bhakti movement, the trend of theistic devotion which evolved in medieval Hinduism. The Kathakars communicated stories through rhythmic foot movements, hand gestures, facial expressions and eye work.

Shipra began her performance with Ganesh Vandana. Ganesha is considered to be the most powerful god of Sanatanis. He is known by many names like Lambodar, Gajanan, Gauri Putra, etc. The Vandana was based in raag, shankara, taal chou taal. She elaborated various aspects of Kathak to the students and explained the importance of art in life and also explained that dance is not only a recreation, but a form of meditation. She taught some basic Kathak movements to the children.

She concluded her performance with Krishna leela showing different leelas of Lord Krishna. Krishna leela is set in raag hansadhwani and teen taal. SPIC MACAY national vice-chairperson Pankaj Agrawal informed that on Friday, Shipra’s first performance will commence at 9:15 am in Government Boys Hostel and her second performance will begin at 10:30 am in Government Middle School at village Datana, Dewas Road.

