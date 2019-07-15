Ujjain: Shiksha Sanskrati Utthan Nyas state-level meet held

Ujjain: 52 functionaries of Shiksha Sanskrati Utthan Nyas from Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jhabua, Badwani, Ratlam, Dewas and Ujjain participated in the state-level meeting at Lokmanya Tilak School here on Sunday. They presented reports based on activities in their areas and also about the agenda to be implemented. Inaugurating the meet, Nyas chief Suresh Gupta (Bhopal) said that we should start uplifting country, society and family from ourselves and should not waste time in seeing what others are doing. He also talked in length about the achievements of Nyas.

Nyas’ central zone convener Ashok Kadel informed that the organisation is working in 13 disciplines across the country which includes character formation, personality development, value-based education, teachers’ education and education in mother tongue. Educationist Dr Shobha Pedhankar, Dhirendra Singh Bhadoria, Vijaya Raikwar, Dr Rajesh Verma, Kiran Sharma, Ramsagar Mishra also spoke. During post-lunch session, discussions on six different disciplines were held in separate rooms.