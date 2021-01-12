Ujjain: Sharma is CM’s secretary; decks cleared for post-retirement gig

Ujjain: It may be a surprising move of the State government for the Ujjanites in the wake of sudden transfer of divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma as secretary to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but indications suggest that he was taken to Bhopal as per a strategy.

Sharma, who was shifted from Sagar in the same capacity of divisional commissioner to Ujjain on February 22, 2020, is a 2001 IAS officer and is scheduled to retire from services on April 30, 2021. Everybody was expecting that he would remain in Ujjain till his retirement as he has made-up his mind to settle in Indore after retirement.

But, the orders of his transfer to Bhopal and posting on coveted post of CM’s secretary on Monday evening came as a big surprise for everybody from government staff to politicians. Sharma had served for very less time at Bhopal, though he was given the new assignment owing to his successful tenure as Vidisha collector, earlier.

Informed sources told Free Press over phone from Bhopal that Sharma has been made CM’s secretary at this juncture so that he can adjust there before his retirement as he would be made CM’s OSD after his retirement. Retired IAS BM Sharma who was made CM’s OSD, had resigned as soon as model code of conduct enforced in view of by-elections to 29 assembly constituencies.

“In place of BM Sharma, names of retired IAS officers including MB Ojha and Mahesh Chandra Chaudhari were also considered, but as they did not show any inclination for the post-retirement assignment, thus paving way for Sharma,” the sources said. Sharma is likely to assume the new office next week. In the meantime, search for his replacement as Ujjain divisional commissioner has begun and order is likely to be issued within a couple of days.

