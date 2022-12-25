Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF

WREU divisional president SS Sharma was felicitated during a programme on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Western Railway Employees Union (WREU), Nagda branch was organised here on Saturday in which a welcome ceremony was organised on the nomination of SS Sharma, divisional president of Western Railway Employees Union as an executive member of All India Railway Men’s Federation.

On this occasion, divisional secretary Manohar Singh Barath, assistant divisional secretary Narendra Singh Solanki, Mahila Samiti secretary Ranjita Vaishnav, secretary of Barnagar branch Neeraj Satija and secretary of Ratlam traffic branch Hemant Mishra were present. Nagda branch president Hanuman Meena, secretary Rajan Singh, NK Meena, RK Singh, Surendra Singh, Gautam Vinay Shukla, Pawan Meena, Chain Singh, Rahul Dinesh, Sunil Kumar Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Manish Parmar, Siyaram, Yogi Rajesh and other members welcomed divisional president Sharma. They all took a pledge to strengthen the WREU.

