e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF

Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF

They all took a pledge to strengthen the WREU

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 05:47 AM IST
article-image
WREU divisional president SS Sharma was felicitated during a programme on Saturday. | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Western Railway Employees Union (WREU), Nagda branch was organised here on Saturday in which a welcome ceremony was organised on the nomination of SS Sharma, divisional president of Western Railway Employees Union as an executive member of All India Railway Men’s Federation.

On this occasion, divisional secretary Manohar Singh Barath, assistant divisional secretary Narendra Singh Solanki, Mahila Samiti secretary Ranjita Vaishnav, secretary of Barnagar branch Neeraj Satija and secretary of Ratlam traffic branch Hemant Mishra were present. Nagda branch president Hanuman Meena, secretary Rajan Singh, NK Meena, RK Singh, Surendra Singh, Gautam Vinay Shukla, Pawan Meena, Chain Singh, Rahul Dinesh, Sunil Kumar Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Manish Parmar, Siyaram, Yogi Rajesh and other members welcomed divisional president Sharma. They all took a pledge to strengthen the WREU.

Read Also
Ujjain: Mayank Sharma selected in Indian Engineering Services
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Pride rally, drama,light-and-sound event to be organised on Dec 26

Ujjain: Pride rally, drama,light-and-sound event to be organised on Dec 26

Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques

Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques

Ujjain: Handicrafts fair-cum-exhibition inaugurated as pre-event of International Water Conference

Ujjain: Handicrafts fair-cum-exhibition inaugurated as pre-event of International Water Conference

Ujjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

Ujjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF

Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF