Ujjain: Seventh list of payment to Binod Mill labourers released

Representative pic/ PTI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The liquidator’s office on the orders of the Supreme Court released the seventh list of payments to Binod Mill labourers. In this list Rs. 2, 48, 42, 977 was paid to 105 retrenched labourers.

Omprakash Singh Bhadauria, president of Ujjain Mill Mazdoor Sangh, along with advocate Dheeraj Singh Panwar, treasurer Santosh Singh Sunhare and Pt Harishankar Sharma, secretary of the Textile Industry Workers Union informed the media about the list issued by the liquidator’s office. It was also told that the examination process of the labourers whose applications and documents were submitted is going on in the liquidator’s office.

Bhadoria said that till now a total of 1,048 labourers have been paid. Rs 2.21 crore was paid to 100 labourers in the first list and Rs 2.22 crore to the next 100 labourers in the second list. Rs 4.9 crore were paid to 217 labourers in the third list, Rs 6.3 crore were paid to 280 labourers in the fourth list and Rs 2.8 crore was paid to 120 labourers in the fifth list. Rs 2.9 crores were paid to 126 labourers in the sixth list and Rs 2.4 crores were paid to 105 labourers in the seventh list. The list has been pasted at the Ujjain Mill Mazdoor Sangh office, Koyla Phatak.