Ujjain: Seven arrested for duping devotees by issuing fake entry passes to Mahakal’s Bhasm Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police have busted a racket involved in duping devotees by issuing fake entry passes for Mahakal’s Bhasam Aarti in Ujjain on Tuesday. Seven persons were arrested for duping Delhi devotees of Rs 4500.

As per report of Nai Duniya, perpetrators forged the names and address on the slips, showing the devotees as media persons in an attempt to get them entry in the Bhasm Aarti. When the devotees reached the Mahakal temple on Sunday morning, the permission was found to be fake during checking.

According to the police, the three devotees from Delhi had come to Ujjain to worship Kalsarp Dosh at Narsingh Ghat. They were given the contact number of a person named Pawan Kumar who took Rs 1500 from each of them in exchange for getting them permission to enter the Bhasma Aarti. The permission turned out to be fake when the employee scanned the barcode during the Aarti, which led to the investigation.

The police have registered a case against Pawan Kumar and Mrityunjay under section 420 and 34 for cheating. They have also arrested several employees of the temple committee and recovered six mobiles and laptops. The investigation is ongoing, and more names are expected to come out in the case.

The fraudsters had given the devotees a permission barcode that had already expired and was issued in the name of the media. The perpetrators had changed the names and addresses in the permission using a computer. During interrogation, it was found that the devotees had entered through the wrong gate, where an employee named Rajesh had scanned the barcode, and the scam was discovered.