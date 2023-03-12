UJJAIN: SERIES OF EVENTS ON CARDS ON FESTIVAL OF COLOURS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Rangpanchami fever seemed to have gripped the residents of the city, particularly the youngsters on the eve of the Rangpanchami festival on Saturday. The students were seen applying colours to each other’s faces. To maintain law and order, the police administration took out the flag march in the entire city area in the evening. Several programmes have been organised to mark the occasion of Rangpanchami.

‘NAGAR GAIR’

Ujjain Municipal Corporation will organise ‘Nagar Gair Rangotsav’ from 10 am on Sunday. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal has appealed to the residents of the city to participate in the colourful gair. He said that on Rangpanchami full of harmony, enthusiasm and colours, UMC is organising Nagar Gair (Rangotsav), starting from the main gate of Mahakaleshwar Temple at 10 am, going through Gudri Square, Patni Bazar. It will be taken out till Gopal Mandir. The gair will be inaugurated by worshipping the flag, water will be sprinkled by fire tenders and water tankers and herbal colours will be used. People in the gair will be welcomed with gulal by various societies and social organisations.

'RAPAT ROLIA’

City dwellers will play Holi on Rangpanchami like Barsana in the courtyard of Dwarkadhish Lord Shri Krishna’s Gopal Mandir. Like every year, this year too, at Gopal Mandir, Swarnim Bharat Manch is organising a Rapat Rolia programme, in which Holi will be played with 551 kg tomatoes, following the age-old tradition. Manch convener Dinesh Shrivastava said, hundreds of people are likely to come to play Holi at Gopal Mandir in Rapat Rolia on Sunday morning from 9 am to 3 pm.

‘RANGON KI DHOOM’

The Holi Milan ceremony with colourful programmes will be organised on March 12 at Guru Akhara. Many social workers will participate in the festival. This year also the colourful programme ' Rangon Ki Dhoom Machegi' is being organised on Sunday from 9 am to 12 noon at Shri Achyutanand Guru Akhara Gymnasium Trust under the leadership of MLA and chairman of the trust Paras Jain. This event is being organised annually for many years by the Shree Achyutananda Guru Akhara Vyayamshala Nyas. Colourful and religious songs will be specially presented in the programme this year.

‘MILAN SAMAROH’

On the occasion of the Rangpanchami, the 25th Holi and Rangpanchami Milan ceremony will be organised on Sunday from 10 am at Dewasgate Bus Stand intersection. According to programme convener Azam Shaikh, in this ceremony to be held under the leadership of former MLA Rajendra Bharti Mitra Mandali, participants will be greeted by applying gulal.

‘SAVE WATER’

Under the auspices of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, the gair was taken out for the 29th year, in which the message of saving water was given by applying only gulal tilak. The gair goes to the houses of those society members where it is the first Holi after someone has passed away. National general secretary Anil Singh Chandel started the gair by applying Gulal Tilak to the people of the Samaj. The gair started from Maharana Pratap statue, Bahadurganj and went to Sudama Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Bafna Park, Chintaman Nagar, Bapu Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Indira Nagar, Piplinaka, Nayapura, Nikas, Indoregate, Shastri Nagar, Vivekananda Colony, Lokmanyatilak Chauraha, Shaheed Park, Desai Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Mangal Colony, Nirvana Nagar and reached Nagjhiri.