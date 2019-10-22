Ujjain: Senior police officials convene review meeting

Ujjain: Senior police officials convened a review meeting at office of IG on Tuesday. Crimes committed in Ujjain zone from month of January to September were reviewed and necessary instructions were given to concerned officials. Strict actions were instructed against the criminals imposed by FIRs under Section 324, 326, 307, 302 of the IPC, accused under Arms Act and any criminal charged with FIRs for any serious offences. Communal sensitivity within the zone were also reviewed. Strict actions were also instructed against rumour mongers using social media to spread radical and objectionable messages.

DIG Gourav Rajput, Anil Sharma, SP Sachil Atulakar, Chandrashekhar Solanki, Pankaj Shrivastava, Savita Sohane and other seniour police officials were present.