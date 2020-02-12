Ujjain: Senior auditor Nirmal Kumar’s house raided, valuables and luxurious assets recovered

Ujjain: Lokayukta team raided the residence and farmhouse of senior auditor of cooperative department on Wednesday early morning in connection with his disproportionate income.

The official recovered unaccounted cash, luxurious assets and valuables from his house located in Sethi Nagar.

According to Lokayutka DSP Basant Kumar Shrivastava, after receiving serious complaints against senior auditor of cooperative department Nirmal Kumar Rai, the team of officials conducted a raid at his residence on Thursday early morning. Unaccounted cash of Rs 10 lakh, gold ornaments of 175 grams, silver ornaments weighing 1 kilogram, a fully loaded high end car, four high end motor bikes and two undeclared plots have been recovered. According to officials, his fully furnished luxurious bungalow, plots, and other assets are costing more than his known earnings, which is expected to be around Rs 80 lakh.

According to reports, Rai has a 3 storied villa in Sethi Nagar stretching in 2000 square feet, two bank lockers and a shop in Sethi Nagar shopping complex, a cold storage near the city and bank accounts in over 8 banks. DSP Shrivastava said that investigation was being carried on and the actual disproportionate income will come to fore after completion of the investigation.